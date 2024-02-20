5,532 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Bought by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in H&R Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $2,474,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HRB

H&R Block Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HRB stock opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.