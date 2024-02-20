6,909 Shares in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

