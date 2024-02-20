7,249 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,685.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,889 shares of company stock worth $13,685,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EW opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $73.53. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.