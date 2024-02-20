75,467 Shares in OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM) Purchased by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 75,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000. OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

Get OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of OAEM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $30.29.

About OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF

The OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (OAEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large-, mid-, and small-cap emerging market companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.