78,883 Shares in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Tidewater as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Tidewater by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 1.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 1.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Tidewater Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TDW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.86. 42,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,249. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.