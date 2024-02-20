8,520 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,200. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $170.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.33.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 34.39%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

