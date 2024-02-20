AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,373 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 4.6% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.16% of AbbVie worth $422,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.43. 2,116,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,201. The company has a market cap of $319.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $178.92.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Raymond James lifted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

