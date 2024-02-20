abrdn Asia Focus plc (AAS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on March 21st

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON AAS opened at GBX 261.57 ($3.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £403.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,247.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. abrdn Asia Focus has a 1-year low of GBX 240 ($3.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 269 ($3.39). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 261.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 257.81.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

