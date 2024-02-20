abrdn Asia Focus plc (AAS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on March 21st

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn Asia Focus Price Performance
Shares of LON AAS opened at GBX 261.57 ($3.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £403.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,247.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. abrdn Asia Focus has a 1-year low of GBX 240 ($3.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 269 ($3.39). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 261.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 257.81.
abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile
