abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE VFL opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

