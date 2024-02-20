Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 273,875 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,721,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273,875 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.78% of JOYY worth $65,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 6.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 5.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 14.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 168.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 81,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,693. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.39. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $567.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.68 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YY shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

