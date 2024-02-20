Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 156,824 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 156,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,831,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of AON as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.55. 110,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

