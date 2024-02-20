Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 777,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $48,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Camtek by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,067,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,405,000 after acquiring an additional 782,958 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 834,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,941,000 after buying an additional 68,102 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 514,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,343,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 202,935 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Trading Down 6.5 %

Camtek stock traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.05. The company had a trading volume of 411,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,525. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 7.03. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Camtek

About Camtek

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.