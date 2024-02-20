Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 193,732 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Enerplus worth $37,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Enerplus stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. 303,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,277. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $18.09.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

