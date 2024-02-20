Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,886 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $78,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in F5 by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in F5 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in F5 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.67. The company had a trading volume of 41,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,250. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.94 and a 200 day moving average of $166.64. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $199.49.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,832 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

