Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $32.84 Million Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,786,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,265,859 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Wipro worth $32,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIT. BNP Paribas began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.82.

Wipro Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WIT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,598. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.