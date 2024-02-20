Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $35.40 Million Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,439,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,337 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.11% of DHT worth $35,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in DHT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in DHT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 10.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Price Performance

DHT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.23. 412,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,436. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of -0.32.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.78 million. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. DHT’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHT. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

