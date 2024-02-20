Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $46.65 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $46,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 62.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 494.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.38. 12,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,055. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.24 and a 52 week high of $190.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.