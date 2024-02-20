Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $53.93 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $53,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at $307,195,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,536 shares of company stock valued at $11,388,860. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.54.

HubSpot Stock Down 2.8 %

HUBS traded down $17.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $596.21. 151,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $582.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.07 and a 1 year high of $660.00.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

