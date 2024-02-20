Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $57.16 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of AMETEK worth $57,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $42,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.44. 88,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,139. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.64%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

