Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $58.64 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $58,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,140,000 after buying an additional 97,254 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,148,000 after buying an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,142,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.05.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $11.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $959.44. The stock had a trading volume of 91,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,158. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $913.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $850.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $973.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

