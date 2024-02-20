Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,786,687 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1,043.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786,687 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $42,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Exelixis by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 307,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelixis

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.