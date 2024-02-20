Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 44,527 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,527 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $39,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $513.97. The company had a trading volume of 106,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,646. The company has a fifty day moving average of $482.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $515.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

