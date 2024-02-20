Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 806,223 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806,223 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Campbell Soup worth $40,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 62.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after buying an additional 557,948 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $4,198,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,269.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,715,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,643,000 after buying an additional 3,558,933 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 2.5 %

CPB stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.50. 667,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,541. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.26. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

