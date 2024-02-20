Acala Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.10 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $102.56 million and $7.10 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00015840 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,280.52 or 1.00028774 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000968 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00167902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009085 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10845545 USD and is down -4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $7,467,978.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.