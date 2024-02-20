ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 26.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 57.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In related news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACIW

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.52. 87,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,976. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.24.

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.