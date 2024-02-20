Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

