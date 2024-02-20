Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st.
Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of ACRS opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $13.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
