Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $14.80 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares in the last quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

