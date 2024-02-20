Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Up 3.8%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.25. 574,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,837,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

