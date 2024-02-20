Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP cut its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.05% of Adient worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth $46,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adient

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adient news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADNT. TheStreet lowered Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Adient Price Performance

NYSE:ADNT opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.53. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

