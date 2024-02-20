Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,900 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 4.8% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $53,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $541.91. 6,387,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,034. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $244.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

