Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lifted by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded down $9.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.36. 43,566,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,014,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.04. The company has a market cap of $262.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

