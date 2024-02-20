aelf Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. aelf has a market cap of $463.73 million and $42.32 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001307 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001063 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,211,843 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

