Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 70,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 86,776 shares.The stock last traded at $20.73 and had previously closed at $20.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $142,324.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $142,324.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,542.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,917 shares of company stock valued at $867,601 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

