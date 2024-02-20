AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $147.56 Average PT from Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.56.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get AGCO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE AGCO opened at $109.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Quarry LP raised its position in AGCO by 278.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.