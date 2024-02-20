AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AGCO by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,016,000 after buying an additional 43,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,852,000 after buying an additional 601,877 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in AGCO by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in AGCO by 563.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in AGCO by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

AGCO Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AGCO opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.21.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

