Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Reduced by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,823 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000.

A traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.78. The company had a trading volume of 281,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $146.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.36. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

