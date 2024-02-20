AGL Energy Limited Declares Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Friday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
AGL Energy Trading Up 6.8 %
AGL Energy stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.
AGL Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AGL Energy
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.