Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 89,083 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,925 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,784,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,420,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

URBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

