Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,272 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,631,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2,307.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,773,000 after purchasing an additional 697,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 26.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,780,000 after purchasing an additional 671,537 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

