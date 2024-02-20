Aigen Investment Management LP Has $758,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average is $103.47. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

