Aigen Investment Management LP Has $992,000 Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 86.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Bruker Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.