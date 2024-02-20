Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $139.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -123.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.74. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $186.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

