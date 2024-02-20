Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $806,000 Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,513 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 81.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 182,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $4,534,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Splunk

Splunk Stock Down 0.0 %

Splunk stock opened at $155.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $155.47.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.