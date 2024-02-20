Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Fiserv by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 881.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fiserv by 60.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $26,018,000. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 537,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.0 %

FI stock opened at $148.04 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $148.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

