Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of Sweetgreen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

SG opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $16.58.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $56,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,604,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $56,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,604,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $123,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,288 shares of company stock valued at $278,956 over the last three months. 22.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

