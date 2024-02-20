Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AIRI opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

