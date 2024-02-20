Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s previous close.

AL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of AL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 75,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,319. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 48.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $58,077,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $46,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

