Alamos Gold (AGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

