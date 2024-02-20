Alamos Gold (AGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$15.76 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$13.35 and a 12-month high of C$20.20. The stock has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 18.84%.

In related news, Director John Mccluskey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total value of C$377,400.00. In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total value of C$377,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.70, for a total value of C$187,000.00. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.45.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

